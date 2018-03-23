Trade War: Likely a diplomatic tactic by Trump; markets overreacted, says experts

Post the US President Trumps tariff announcement most global markets were under pressure.

Chetan Ahya, Co-Head of Global Economics & Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley and shane oliver of AMP Capital Investors tried to analyse the impact of these developmens on developed and emerging markets.

Ahya thinks the measures taken by the US President Trump were less aggressive than what we feared and markets feared a few days back.

There are basically two sets of measures that have been announced. First is imposition of tariff against the value of goods imports from China of about USD 50 billion and the second one not clearly noticed by media is that they have actually taken back tariff for EU, Australia, Brazil and Korea. Now with these measure there is just USD 15 worth of steel and aluminium under tariff. So there has been a reversal of certain measures taken earlier.

While levying tariff on Chinese goods imports is a negative, the US administration official also mentioned they are in big negotiating with China, so it's unclear if it's a move by the US to then eventually negotiate with China as well, just as they have reversed some of the tariff on steel and aluminum or it is going to go further deteriorate from here.

However, at this point of time it is more likely to have moderate impact on trade and growth and we maintain our view that that global trade and growth will be relatively strong going forward, says Ahya.

Oilver too says that the announcement from President Trump was less severe than feared and it looks more like a negotiating tactics ahead of negotiations with China to extracting a better deal from China. Exactly the same tactics which was employed in relation to steel and aluminium tariffs announced a few weeks ago.

He thinks the market seems to have overreacted a little bit with respect to recent developments. Trump wants to extract a deal and not cause damage to US exports, he adds.

Talking about the impact on India, Ahya said they are not very concerned about the direct impact on India. As of now the approach that the US has taken against India specifically is not something which is a unilateral, aggressive move. So the impact of this to India directly is relatively more moderate or measured.

When asked if he would be buying India, Oliver said India was relatively overvalued for many years compared to other markets and that over valuation has reduced and so would be looking to buy India but maybe not just yet.