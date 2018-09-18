App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trade war impact on China's economy not big, but stocks, FX need to be watched: Central bank adviser

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said at the same conference that multilateral trade systems needed to be preserved.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The impact on China's economy from Beijing's and Washington's ongoing trade war is not significant, but the impact on stock and currency markets needs to be watched, an adviser to China's central bank said on Tuesday.

Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China, said at a conference in the city of Tianjin that it is normal for China's economic growth rate to slow further, and that monetary policy should respond when there is significant downward pressure on the economy.

tags #China #World News

