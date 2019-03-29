Trade talks with China going 'very well': Donald Trump

Trade talks with China are progressing "very well", US President Donald Trump said, as top negotiators from the two countries Thursday began meetings to resolve their tariff war.

US trade negotiators arrived in Beijing on Thursday and the talks began with a working dinner.The meetings will last the entire day Friday.

The fresh round of talks are the latest in a series of exchanges between the two nations on trade.

"We're doing very well with our trade talks with China, and our trade talks and other talks with other countries. Our country is doing great," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the status of the ongoing trade meetings with the China.

He was also asked if the release of the Mueller report was having an effect on the ongoing talks.

Some media reports have claimed that the Chinese were waiting for the Mueller report's release before making any moves.

"I can't tell you whether or not it had an impact on other countries, including China. I can say this: that countries are reacting very well," Trump said.

The report by special counsel and former FBI director Robert Mueller is a nearly two-year investigation into the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

The US delegation to the talks is led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Trump also said, "If you look at other countries, if you look at what's happening, the economies of other countries -- we're leading the world economically."

"We're leading the world as far as our economy is concerned. We have a strong dollar. I mean, things are going very well,” he said.