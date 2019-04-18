App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trade, North Korea on agenda for Shinzo Abe-Donald Trump White House meeting April 26

Abe is one of Trump's closest allies on the world stage and the U.S. president is planning to visit Tokyo in late May. Japan was the first stop on Trump's November 2017 Asia tour and the two leaders played golf. A similar golf outing could be in the offing for Abe's visit to Washington.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on April 26 to discuss trade and efforts to contain North Korea's nuclear programme, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Abe is one of Trump's closest allies on the world stage and the U.S. president is planning to visit Tokyo in late May. Japan was the first stop on Trump's November 2017 Asia tour and the two leaders played golf. A similar golf outing could be in the offing for Abe's visit to Washington.

In Tokyo, Trump plans to greet Crown Prince Naruhito, who will become emperor on May 1, a day after the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito.

That visit could include a Trump-Abe visit to a sumo championship.

related news

The White House declined to comment.

Japan's foreign and defence ministers will meet with their U.S. counterparts in Washington on Friday, the U.S. State Department said.

Trump has touted his good relationship with Abe, which has seen closer security ties given shared concerns about China's growing power, but he has also made clear he is unhappy with Japan's trade surplus with the United States, which was $67.6 billion in goods in 2018, according to U.S. figures.

This week, U.S. and Japanese officials held a first round of talks toward a new trade deal Trump has sought and the U.S. side raised concerns over the "very large" trade deficit with Tokyo.

Trump and Abe agreed last September to start trade talks in an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while negotiations are under way.

Friday's security talks will cover North Korea and the "continued realignment of U.S. armed forces in Japan," among other issues, the State Department said.

The discussions are also likely to cover investigations into the crash in the Pacific Ocean close to northern Japan last week of the first U.S.-designed F-35 fighter aircraft assembled in Japan.

The advanced Lockheed Martin jet crashed in good weather about 84 miles (135 km) east of the Misawa air base in Japan's Aomori prefecture on April 9.

Japan's first F-35 squadron had just become operational at Misawa, and Tokyo plans to buy 87 of the fighters to modernize its air defenses as neighbouring China and Russia upgrade their military forces.

Discussions on North Korea are likely to cover next steps after Trump's failed meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 07:47 am

tags #Donald Trump #North Korea #Shinzo Abe #White House #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

IPL 2019 Highlights: A batting collapse resulted in CSK losing their s ...

Meghan Markle's sister takes swipe at mum-to-be for 'flaunting' lavish ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Game of Thrones: Dragon scene behind Kit Harington’s testicle trauma

Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says ...

Will BJP’s Fresh Push for Citizenship Amendment Bill Hurt its Prospe ...

News18 Daybreak | High Voltage South Battle Today as Voting Begins on ...

World Heritage Day 2019: Why and How April 18 is Celebrated as World H ...

Good Friday 2019: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes of Jesus Christ on Love, Pea ...

Good Friday 2019: Find What is 'Good' About Gory Crucifixion of Jesus ...

With Kanimozhi, Karti and BJP State Chief Soundararajan in Fray, Phase ...

AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC Register 1st Win, Minerva Punjab FC Play Out Ex ...

Google Doodle Focuses on Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Fea ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: In Bhopal, BJP fields Malegaon blast accused Sad ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to start on a cautious note as 2n ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 18: Jet Airways, Mindtree, Wipro, ...

Top brokerage calls for April 18: Morgan Stanley underweight on Wipro, ...

Asian shares edge up to nine-month high, European, Japan PMIs awaited

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi strikes chord with voters in Wayanad by ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways CEO says all jobs can't be secured during sale process; ha ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

NBA: With Magic gone, Los Angeles Lakers will need more than charisma ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.