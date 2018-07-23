Traces of radioactive particles from 2011 Fukushima disaster found in wines in California

People consuming California-made wines might be consuming radioactive particles from Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster, according to a new study.

In 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan was subjected to a major meltdown, that led to a release of nuclear radiation into the surrounding areas and also the ocean.

The disaster happened seven years back, almost half the world away from the US, but the effects of the meltdown managed to reach the shores of California.

The study claims that radioactive particles from the Fukushima disaster were found in wines from California.

Researchers tested various wines from Napa Valley bottled between 2009 and 2012, and they discovered that after 2011, the wines showed almost double the level of radioactive particles as compared to past years. However, there is no need to worry as the radiation levels in the wines are still far below the danger threshold.

As per this MIT report, radiation and wines are not too far from each other – almost every bottle of wine that was made after 1952 contains some radioactive particles. Ever since the first thermonuclear weapons test took place in 1952, a lot more tests and even more radiation has been released into the atmosphere and some of that is still around.

The extent of radiation in the air reduced after testing nuclear or thermonuclear weapons was effectively stopped in the 60s.

But some of that atmospheric radiation still ends up making its way into wine bottles, and it can be easily measured with a common gamma detector.

For example, after the Chernobyl meltdown, the wines in France showed an increase in the level of radiation, and now a similar experience is getting replicated in California.