English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th De, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    TPG Telecom says up to 15,000 email accounts of business customers hacked

    The hack was an attempt to access customers' cryptocurrency and financial information, TPG said.

    Reuters
    December 14, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Australia's No. 2 telecom provider TPG Telecom Ltd said on Wednesday its cyber security adviser Mandiant notified the company of unauthorised access to an exchange service that hosts email accounts of up to 15,000 business customers.

    The hack was an attempt to access customers' cryptocurrency and financial information, TPG said.

    Earlier in October, Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd suffered a data breach, which exposed data of about 30,000 current and former employees dating back to 2017.

    Cyber attacks against Australia from criminals and state-sponsored groups jumped last financial year, with a government report released in November equating the assault to one attack every seven minutes.

    TPG said on Wednesday it had implemented measures to stop the unauthorised access and was contacting all customers on the exchange service affected by the incident.

    The company's shares were down 2.4% at A$4.95.
    Reuters
    Tags: #TPG Telecom #World News
    first published: Dec 14, 2022 06:16 am