App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toyota workers to get smaller base-pay rise than sought: Report

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has been urging Japan Inc to boost pay in an effort to drive the economy and conquer deflation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Toyota Motor workers in Japan will receive a monthly increase in base pay of 10,700 yen ($96), lower than what unions were requesting, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has been urging Japan Inc to boost pay in an effort to drive the economy and conquer deflation.

But major companies are expected to offer smaller increases this year at annual wage talks on Wednesday amid concerns about the global economy and a looming sales tax hike at home, according to a Reuters survey.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Toyota #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Britain in Brexit Chaos: UK Parliament Crushes PM Theresa May's EU Dea ...

#YourCallOnCN: Do You Feel Dhoni's Absence Affects Kohli's Captaincy?

From Punjab CM's Praise to Criticism by Top Brass, How Congress is Usi ...

Failure to Designate Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist Against Regional ...

Kalank Teaser Launch: Sonakshi Sinha Has the Perfect Response to a Sex ...

AAP Leaders Allege Call Centre Employees Hired by Party to Inform Abou ...

Indian Navy Result 2019 Declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Here's How ...

PM Modi, President Urged to Save 100-year-old St. Anthony's Chapel in ...

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Spills Beans on Working With Akshay Kumar, ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

IT Minister tells social media firms to prevent abuse

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to focus on Brexit vote, other gl ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Jet Airways, Indigo, Infosys, R-Com

Here are the bulk and block deal details of March 12

Oil firms as Saudis trim exports, US output forecast reduced

Multi-cornered poll battle in Jammu and Kashmir awaits: Lack of develo ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

New York Times calls Pulwama terror attack 'explosion' in headline: Wa ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

IndiGo woos pilots of cash-strapped Jet Airways; offers compensation f ...

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions st ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19: FC Goa set up final clash against Bengaluru FC despite lo ...

Nita Ambani honours police personnel, armed forces and their families ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Pollachi sexual abuse case: Kamal Haasan’s party gets into action, l ...

Filmfare Awards 2019 nominations: Padmaavat leads, followed by Raazi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas treat brother Siddharth's fiance Ishita ...

Spoiler Alert! Coca Cola cans reveal Avengers: Endgame characters and ...

Aladdin trailer: Will Smith’s genie can change colours and sing rap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.