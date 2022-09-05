English
    Toyota, Nissan to suspend production in western Japan as typhoon nears

    Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

    Reuters
    September 05, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.

    Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

    The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.

    Similarly, Nissan Motor Corp and Nissan Shatai Co subsidiaries in Fukuoka prefecture are expected to suspend production for Monday night and Tuesday daylight shifts, a Nissan Motor spokesperson told Reuters.

    Some businesses in South Korea are also contemplating temporary suspensions of operations as the powerful typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 11:30 am
