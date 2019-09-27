Toyota to raise its stake in Subaru to over 20%: Report

The move is seen costing more than 70 billion yen (USD 650 million) based on Subaru's stock market value, the Japanese business daily said, without citing sources. Subaru will spend the same amount to buy a stake of less than 1% in Toyota, it said.
Toyota Motor Corp plans to raise its stake in Subaru Corp to more than 20 percent from around 17 percent now, expanding their partnership to invest more effectively in new technologies, Nikkei reported on Friday.The move is seen costing more than 70 billion yen (USD 650 million) based on Subaru's stock market value, the Japanese business daily said, without citing sources. Subaru will spend the same amount to buy a stake of less than 1% in Toyota, it said.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:50 am