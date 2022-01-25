MARKET NEWS

Toyota to produce record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022 if chip supply stable

Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce record a 11 million cars in the fiscal year of 2022 as long as chip supplies are stable, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Reuters
January 25, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
Tags: #cars #Toyota #World News
first published: Jan 25, 2022 03:05 pm

