App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi Chuxing, new JV

The move accelerates a trend in China which has seen automakers launch their own ride-hailing services, and ride-hailing firms such as Didi team with automakers to develop purpose-built cars for their services.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest $600 million in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a new joint venture to expand collaboration with the firm in China.

The move accelerates a trend in China which has seen automakers launch their own ride-hailing services, and ride-hailing firms such as Didi team with automakers to develop purpose-built cars for their services.

The Japanese carmaker said the new joint venture would include Toyota's Chinese partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC), and would see the companies combining services and technologies.

Close

The collaboration utilised Toyota's connected technologies and next-generation battery electric vehicles, Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama said.

Toyota, which has said it aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025, has tapped Chinese battery makers including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and BYD Co Ltd to aid it in the shift to to electricity-powered cars.

Didi has also set up ventures with Volkswagen and BAIC's new-energy vehicle unit.

Sources told Reuters in June that Didi was in talks with Nissan Motor Co and its China partner, Dongfeng Group, to form another fleet-management venture.

Toyota and Didi have previously collaborated on other vechile projects and services for Didi drivers.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 11:22 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.