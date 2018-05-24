App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 24, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toyota to build fuel cell stack plant, ramp up fuel cell vehicle sales from 2020

The plant will be built on the grounds of its Honsha Plant in Toyota City, near its global headquarters, Toyota said in a statement, adding that it was also building a dedicated line at its nearby Shimoyama plant to produce the tanks which store high-pressure hydrogen gas in vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said it plans to build a plant to manufacture hydrogen fuel cell stacks, a key component of fuel cell vehicles, as it seeks to mass manufacture hydrogen-powered cars to expand their usage as a zero emissions alternative to gasoline vehicles.

The plant will be built on the grounds of its Honsha Plant in Toyota City, near its global headquarters, Toyota said in a statement, adding that it was also building a dedicated line at its nearby Shimoyama plant to produce the tanks which store high-pressure hydrogen gas in vehicles.

Toyota also said it planned to increase global annual sales of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), including passenger cars and busses, to at least 30,000 from 3,000 now.

tags #Fuel cell vehicles #Toyota Motor Corp #World News

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.