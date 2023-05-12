English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Toyota says more than 2 million face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan

    The leak, attributed to a setting error in the cloud environment, could encompass details such as vehicle locations and identification numbers of vehicle devices, but there were no reports of malicious use, the company said.

    Reuters
    May 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    Toyota says more than 2 million face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan

    Toyota says more than 2 million face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday the vehicle data of about 2.15 million users was left publicly available in Japan for about a decade from November 2013 to mid-April.

    The leak, attributed to a setting error in the cloud environment, could encompass details such as vehicle locations and identification numbers of vehicle devices, but there were no reports of malicious use, the company said.

    Affected customers included those who signed up for the T-Connect network service from the start of 2012 until April 17, Toyota said, apologising for causing concern.

    Also affected were users of G-Link, a similar service for owners of the luxury Lexus-branded vehicles, that provides features such as emergency support.

    Toyota said steps to block outside access to the data were taken after the issue was discovered and an investigation into all cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corp was ongoing.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kapan #vehicle data leak #World Toyota
    first published: May 12, 2023 11:48 am