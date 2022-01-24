MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Toyota says its Tianjin joint venture resumed production on January 22

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days, the Beijing-based spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The plant was shut due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents.

Reuters
January 24, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Toyota said operations at its joint venture complex in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin resumed operations on Saturday after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted it to shut the plant, a Toyota spokesperson said.

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days, the Beijing-based spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The plant was shut due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents.
Reuters
Tags: #JV #Tianjin #Toyota #World News
first published: Jan 24, 2022 11:13 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.