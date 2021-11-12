MARKET NEWS

Toyota says it will start making up for lost production in December

Toyota said it plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles globally in December, up from about 760,000 a year earlier, and keep its plan of producing 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year ending on March 31.

Reuters
November 12, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
The world's top-selling carmaker Toyota has come joint last in a Greenpeace ranking of carbon emission efforts by auto firms, according to a list published on November 4, 2021 during the COP26 climate summit.

Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s top-selling automaker, said on Friday it would begin making up for production lost from supply shortages in December, with factories at home in Japan returning to normal for the first time in seven months.

