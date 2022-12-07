 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Toyota offers cheaper Prius if customers take software updates

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022

The lease program will require customers to opt in for a service expected to bring monthly lease payments down by 10%, Toyota's leasing affiliate said.

Toyota Motor Corp's leasing unit said on Wednesday it will begin offering over-the-air safety updates on the new Prius, betting it can use an approach pioneered by Tesla to cut lease prices and preserve used-car values in Japan.

The service marks the first time Toyota will update its safety features, including the collision avoidance system, for a car on the road, said Shinya Kotera, president of KINTO, the Toyota leaser unit in Japan.

Tesla has routinely used over-the-air software updates to improve charging speed on its electric vehicles, unlock additional battery range and fix safety issues.

Kotera said Toyota's approach would focus on cost for the just-released version of the Prius, a 25-year-old hybrid that the Japanese automaker sees as a pillar of its strategy even as other major automakers shift toward EVs.

"Tesla's customers are, to put it simply, high-income earners, and many of them are willing to pay for new and good things so that's why their products are a hit with that segment of the market," Kotera said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.