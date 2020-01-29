Toyota keeping China plants shut through February 9 over virus

"Given the various factors including the guidelines by the local and regional governments and parts supply situation, as of January 29, we have decided to halt operations in our plants in China until February 9," a Toyota spokesman told AFP.
Japanese automaker Toyota will keep its plants in China closed until at least February 9 over concerns about a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 130 people.
"Given the various factors including the guidelines by the local and regional governments and parts supply situation, as of January 29, we have decided to halt operations in our plants in China until February 9," a Toyota spokesman told AFP."We will monitor the situation and make further decisions on operations from February 10.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 01:33 pm