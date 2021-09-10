MARKET NEWS

World

Toyota cuts annual auto production target on shortage of chips, parts

The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release. The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Reuters
September 10, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
Toyota Motor Corp, the worlds biggest automaker by sales volume, cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts from factories in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release. The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Reuters
first published: Sep 10, 2021 12:31 pm

