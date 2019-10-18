Total says 2 million barrels per day of crude supply off market due to geopolitics

Supply | While most of the world runs on the energy released from burning the black gold, not every country is privileged enough to find a steady supply under its crust. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is responsible for about 40 percent of the world’s oil supply and 60 percent of the oil traded globally. (Image: Reuters)

Oil markets have lost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude supply this year due to geopolitical issues, a senior executive at French oil and energy group Total said on Friday at a conference.

The geopolitical issues that led to the crude supply loss include U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, and supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia and Libya, said Thomas Waymel, the company's president of trading and shipping.