Total says 2 million barrels per day of crude supply off market due to geopolitics

The geopolitical issues that led to the crude supply loss include U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, and supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia and Libya, said Thomas Waymel, the company's president of trading and shipping.
Oil markets have lost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude supply this year due to geopolitical issues, a senior executive at French oil and energy group Total said on Friday at a conference.
The geopolitical issues that led to the crude supply loss include U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, and supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia and Libya, said Thomas Waymel, the company's president of trading and shipping.Oil markets are more concerned with weak demand than tightening supply, he added.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:40 am