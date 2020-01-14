App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Total moves finance department back to Paris due to Brexit, costs: CEO Patrick Pouyanne

The blue chip company caused an uproar in France when it decided in 2013 to move the 70-strong department from its Paris headquarters to London.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

French energy major Total will move its finance department back to Paris from London due to Britain's impending exit from the European Union, and also to reduce costs, the firms Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.

The blue chip company caused an uproar in France when it decided in 2013 to move the 70-strong department from its Paris headquarters to London.

"We have just decided to bring it back to Paris. There is Brexit at play ... and then there is a question of costs," Pouyanne told a Euronext conference, answering questions about the attractiveness of Paris as a destination for business.

Close
Companies are making final preparations as Britain is poised to officially leave the European Union on January 31.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Brexit #Patrick Pouyanne #Total #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.