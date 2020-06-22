App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toshiba plans to sell down Kioxia stake, return much of proceeds to shareholders

It did not disclose details of the planned sale in its statement but sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday it wants to gradually unwind the stake, a process that would begin when the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm lists its shares later this year.

Reuters

Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it planned to sell down its 40.2% stake in flash memory chips firm Kioxia Holdings and will return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders.

Shares in Toshiba jumped on the news and were up 5% in Monday afternoon trade.

It did not disclose details of the planned sale in its statement but sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday it wants to gradually unwind the stake, a process that would begin when the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm lists its shares later this year.

Close

Japanese media have said Kioxia could be valued at some $32 billion when it lists. Toshiba sold the former flash memory chips unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for $18 billion in 2018 and bought the 40.2% stake as part of the deal.

related news

Toshiba also said it has received two separate proposals for new board directors, both of which it opposes.

One from Effissimo Capital Management, its top shareholder with a 15% stake, calls for Toshiba to elect an Effissimo co-founder and two others as outside directors.

Effissimo, a Singapore-based fund established by former colleagues of activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, cited fictitious cyclical transactions Toshiba revealed this year as an indication that Toshiba's governance has not significantly progressed since a major accounting scandal in 2015.

The other from 3D Opportunity Master Fund seeks the election of two candidates it is nominating.

In response to both proposals, Toshiba said the board it has nominated is comprised of people with deep knowledge of various areas and ensures appropriate diversity.

Toshiba has been under pressure from activist funds since it sold 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion) of stock to dozens of foreign hedge funds during a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power unit in 2017. Nearly 70% of its shareholders are non-Japanese.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Kioxia #Toshiba #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.