Toshiba expects 0.5% drop in annual profit ahead of JIP buyout

Toshiba Corp said on Friday it expected operating profit to drop 0.5% this financial year, ahead of a planned $15-billion buyout by a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).

Toshiba forecasts operating profit of 110 billion yen ($814.51 million) for the year through March 2024, almost flat with 110.5 billion yen a year prior.

The outlook compared with an average estimate of 166.03 billion yen by seven analysts compiled by Refinitiv.