Toshakhana case: Lahore High Court to hear former Pakistan PM Imran Khans plea on April 12

Apr 09, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear the plea, according to the Dawn newspaper.

A Pakistani court on April 8 fixed April 12 as the date for the much-awaited hearing on the Toshakhana corruption case against ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The petition, filed through Sen­ator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, pleads that the cognisance and exercise of jurisdiction by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) based on an alleged incorrect statement of assets and the subsequent disqualification was unlawful and contrary to the Constitution, the report said.

The court will resume the hearing on April 12 and allow both parties in the ongoing case to present their arguments, it said.