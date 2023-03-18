 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Toshakhana case: Imran Khan set to appear in Islamabad court in connection with corruption case

Mar 18, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

In the last hearing on Thursday, the court rejected Imran's plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him.

Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan will appear in a local court on Saturday in a corruption case against him, amidst a stand-off between his supporters and security forces who have tried to arrest him for skipping multiple previous hearings.

Khan, the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

Accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, the PTI chief has departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported. Khan said he was aware that the government would arrest him as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing amid protracted efforts from law enforcers to apprehend him for missing previous hearings.

I am going to court despite knowing they'll arrest me because I believe in the rule of law, he said in a video message posted on Twitter. Stringent security measures have been implemented outside the judicial complex in Islamabad's G-11, where Khan is expected to arrive by noon.