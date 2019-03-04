App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tornado kills 14 in US state of Alabama: Official

"At this time, we have 14 confirmed fatalities," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said in a video posted on Facebook by a journalist from a local CBS affiliate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A tornado killed 14 people and caused "catastrophic" damage in the southern US state of Alabama on Sunday, a local sheriff said.

Other people have been hospitalised, some with "very serious injuries", while the search is still continuing for more who are missing, he said.

Other people have been hospitalised, some with "very serious injuries", while the search is still continuing for more who are missing, he said.

Jones described the damage caused by the storm as "catastrophic, based on the destruction of homes that we've seen". The swath of destruction caused by the storm was a quarter mile (0.4 kilometres) wide and stretched for the "several miles that it travelled on the ground", according to Jones.

While the sheriff referred to a single storm, some US media outlets reported that multiple twisters had hit the county.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 07:30 am

