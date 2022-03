Protesters took to the streets worldwide for International Women's Day on March 8 with demonstrators clashing with police in Turkey and many rallies urging solidarity with war-torn Ukraine. (Image: AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed additional security and humanitarian support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed Russia's "unconscionable attacks harming population centers," the statement said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".