App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Top US general to meet with Google on China security worries

Last week acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan expressed similar concerns and noted that Google is stepping away from some Pentagon contracts. Google has said it would not renew a defense contract involving the use of artificial intelligence to analyze drone video.

Whatsapp

The top US military officer plans to meet with Google representatives next week amid growing concerns that American companies doing business in China are helping its military gain ground on the US. Gen Joseph Dunford says efforts like Google's artificial intelligence venture in China allow the Chinese military to access and take advantage of US-developed technology.

He told an audience at the Atlantic Council on Thursday that it's not in America's national security interest for US companies to help the Chinese military make technological advances.

Last week acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan expressed similar concerns and noted that Google is stepping away from some Pentagon contracts. Google has said it would not renew a defense contract involving the use of artificial intelligence to analyze drone video.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Google #US #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Venezuela Govt Defies US, Arrests Opposition Leader Juan Guaido's Aide ...

England, India Favourites but Competition in World Cup Will be Tight: ...

'Trouble in Hills': Why Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia is Missing from BJP ...

Chandrababu Looks Invincible on Home Turf Kuppam, But Resurgent Jagan ...

PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Trailer Has Sparked a Meme-Fest Online

Death Toll Soars to 44 in China Chemical Plant Blast, At least 90 Inju ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

India-US Ties Flourished Under PM Modi, Will Improve After Lok Sabha P ...

Hasan Minhaj Schools Shashi Tharoor in Millennial Words Quiz and it's ...

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

Six-time MP LK Advani makes way for Amit Shah in Gandhinagar seat

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

Boeing to mandate safety alert in 737 MAX software upgrade

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to remain range-bound on m ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Top brokerage calls for Friday: CLSA downgrades Kansai Nerolac, Citi n ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 20

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

Mindtree board set to meet again on 26 March to deliberate on L&T's bu ...

Brexit: UK Parliament website crashes after over 1 million sign online ...

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Indian hockey team aim to put 2018's disap ...

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.