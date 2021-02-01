MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Aung San Suu Kyi, others

Blinken said the United States expressed "grave concern and alarm" over reports of the detention of government officials and civil society leaders.

Reuters
February 01, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Anthony Blinken (Image: AP)

Anthony Blinken (Image: AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement.

Blinken said the United States expressed "grave concern and alarm" over reports of the detention of government officials and civil society leaders.

"We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8," Blinken said.

"The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:13 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.