App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 13, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top State Department aide fired after comment on Rex Tillerson sacking

One of theState Department's most senior officials was sacked today after his comments on the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared to contradict the White House version of events.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

One of the United States State Department's most senior officials was sacked today after his comments on the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared to contradict the White House version of events.

"This has been the honor of a lifetime and I am grateful to the president and the secretary for this opportunity. I look forward to getting some rest," Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein told AFP.

White House and State Department officials confirmed that President Donald Trump had decided that Goldstein had to go, on the heels of an earlier abrupt decision to fire Tillerson.

No reason was given for the decision, but earlier Goldstein — who was undersecretary for public affairs and public diplomacy — had told reporters that Tillerson was not expecting to be ousted.

related news

Goldstein's dismissal must also have been at short notice, as he had been due to brief reporters within an hour of the announcement.

Trump announced Tillerson's departure in a tweet earlier in the day, just as the 65-year-old former oil executive was returning from a trip to Africa and preparing for a week of meetings.

Afterwards, Goldstein first tweeted and then issued a statement declaring that Trump had not called Tillerson prior to the announcement and that the secretary was "unaware" of the reasons for his departure.

"The secretary had every intention of remaining because of the tangible progress made on critical national security issues. He established and enjoyed relationships with his counterparts," he said.

Trump, by contrast, had portrayed the decision as somewhat mutual and long in the making, saying, "Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time.

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Rex Tillerson #United States #world

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC