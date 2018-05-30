App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top North Korea general at Beijing airport en route to US

General Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party and right-hand man to Kim, was driven to the restricted VIP entrance of the airport, according to AFP journalists, a day after he flew into the Chinese capital from North Korea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A senior North Korean official arrived at Beijing's international airport today to board a flight to the United States for high-level talks ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

