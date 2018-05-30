Top North Korea general at Beijing airport en route to US

General Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party and right-hand man to Kim, was driven to the restricted VIP entrance of the airport, according to AFP journalists, a day after he flew into the Chinese capital from North Korea.
First Published on May 30, 2018 12:11 pm