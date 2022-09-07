English
    Top Fed official says rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer

    The Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth and keep it there for an extended period, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    The Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth and keep it there for an extended period, a top Fed official said Wednesday.

    "We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down," Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in prepared remarks. "Our resolve is firm, our goals are clear, and our tools are up to the task."

    The Fed's benchmark interest rate "will need to rise further and stay at a level high enough to slow the economy for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down to the Fed's 2% target, Brainard said. In July, prices were 8.5% higher than a year earlier.

    The stream of tough rhetoric on inflation from Fed policymakers has led many economists to anticipate a third sharp rate hike of three-quarters of a point at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks. If so, it would extend a rapid pace of rate hikes, the fastest since the early 1980s.

    Also Thursday, Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, reiterated her determination to push interest rates higher to get inflation under control. Higher borrowing costs won't necessarily cause a recession, she said, but they raise the chances of one.

    Even if the U.S. manages to avoid an economic downturn, Mester said, higher rates will slow growth, disrupt stock and bond markets, and lift unemployment.

    "This will be painful in the near term but so is high inflation," she said in an online discussion with MNI, a news wire.
    Tags: #Fed rates #Federal Reserve #inflation #United States
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 10:34 pm
