you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Top Chinese, US officials to hold trade talks

China hopes the United States will listen to its industry and stop threatening tariffs and waging a trade war, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Top Chinese and US officials will hold trade talks following instructions from their leaders, the Chinese commerce ministry said on June 20, adding that Beijing hoped Washington would create the necessary conditions for dialogue.

Trade talks between the world's two largest economies collapsed last month, with US President Donald Trump accusing China of watering down its commitments. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods and has threatened even more.

Close

In a telephone call with Trump on June 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to meet his US counterpart in Japan's western city of Osaka at the G20 summit at the end of next week.

related news

Three main differences remain, including the removal of all the additional tariffs, Beijing says. Both sides have disagreed over trade purchases and a "balanced" text for any trade deal.

Those three "matters of principle" cannot be compromised, China has said.

Asked if China's precondition for restarting talks was still tied to the three issues being met, Gao said its basic stance on the trade talks was consistent, and its fundamental demands must be met.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 01:50 pm

