Top 10 countries with highest military spending in 2019: USA leads; check where India ranks

Global military expenditure at 3.6 percent saw its largest annual spike in a decade in 2019. Here are the top 10 countries with highest military spending. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 According to the latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on world military spending, global military expenditure in 2019 totalled nearly $1,917 billion. The US remains the largest spender in the world, spending $732 billion. Check out how much India spent on its military. (Image: PTI) 2/11 No 10 | South Korea | Military spending: $43.9 billion | Rise by 7.5% (Image: Getty Images) 3/11 No 9 | Japan | Military soending: $47.6 billion | Fall by 0.1% (Image: PTI) 4/11 No 8 | United Kingdom| Military spending: $48.7 billion | No change in percentage (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Germany | Military spending: $49.3 billion | Rise by 10% (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | France | Military spending: $50.1 billion | Rise by 1.6% (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Saudi Arabia | Military spending: $61.9 billion | Fall by 16% (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Russia | Military spending: $65.1 billion | Rise by 4.5% (Image: PTI) 9/11 No 3 | India | Military spending: $71.1 billion | Rise by 6.8% (Image: PTI) 10/11 No 2 | China | Military spending: $261 billion | Rise by 5.1% (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | USA | Military spending: $732 billion | Rise by 5.3% (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 28, 2020 12:52 pm