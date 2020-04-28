App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 12:52 PM IST

Top 10 countries with highest military spending in 2019: USA leads; check where India ranks

Global military expenditure at 3.6 percent saw its largest annual spike in a decade in 2019. Here are the top 10 countries with highest military spending.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to the latest report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on world military spending, global military expenditure in 2019 totalled nearly $1,917 billion. USA remains the largest spender in the world, spending $732 billion. Check out where India stands and the countries’ contribution. (Image: PTI)
1/11

According to the latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on world military spending, global military expenditure in 2019 totalled nearly $1,917 billion. The US remains the largest spender in the world, spending $732 billion. Check out how much India spent on its military. (Image: PTI)

No 10 | South Korea | $43.9 billion | Rise by 7.5% (Image: Getty Images)
2/11

No 10 | South Korea | Military spending: $43.9 billion | Rise by 7.5% (Image: Getty Images)

No 9 | Japan | $47.6 billion | Fall by 0.1% (Image: PTI)
3/11

No 9 | Japan | Military soending: $47.6 billion | Fall by 0.1% (Image: PTI)

No 8 | United Kingdom| $48.7 billion | No change in percentage (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | United Kingdom| Military spending: $48.7 billion | No change in percentage (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Germany | $49.3 billion | Rise by 10% (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Germany | Military spending: $49.3 billion | Rise by 10% (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | France | $50.1 billion | Rise by 1.6% (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | France | Military spending: $50.1 billion | Rise by 1.6% (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Saudi Arabia | $61.9 billion | Fall by 16% (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | Saudi Arabia | Military spending: $61.9 billion | Fall by 16% (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Russia | $65.1 billion | Rise by 4.5% (Image: PTI)
8/11

No 4 | Russia | Military spending: $65.1 billion | Rise by 4.5% (Image: PTI)

No 3 | India | $71.1 billion | Rise by 6.8% (Image: PTI)
9/11

No 3 | India | Military spending: $71.1 billion | Rise by 6.8% (Image: PTI)

No 2 | China | $261 billion | Rise by 5.1% (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2 | China | Military spending: $261 billion | Rise by 5.1% (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | USA | $732 billion | Rise by 5.3% (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | USA | Military spending: $732 billion | Rise by 5.3% (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Military #Military Spending #SIPRI #Slideshow #World News

