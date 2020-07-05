LinkedIn identifies top 10 in-demand jobs which require skills that can be learnt online

With the novel coronavirus pandemic having caused a surge in global unemployment and triggering economic crisis, more people are looking for jobs that they might be able to promptly acquire skills for.

Microsoft and LinkedIn have identified top in-demand jobs and are offering free online training to help job seekers enhance their skills.

“Our goal is to help those who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis get the skills they need to land their next job. By giving free access to the skills and training that job seekers need to get jobs, we hope to do our part and help connect job seekers around the globe to new opportunities,” LinkedIn’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ryan Roslansky said in a blog post.

The professional networking site claims to have digitally mapped 690 million professionals, 50 million companies, 11 million job listings, 36,000 skills and 90,000 schools to identify in-demand skills, emerging jobs and global hiring patterns.

Using this data, it has identified 10 specific jobs that are in-demand amid the ongoing economic crisis.

These 10 jobs were identified as not only having the most current openings, but also as having a four-year trend of being in demand. These pay "a liveable wage" and the required skills can be learnt online.

Top 10 in-demand jobs:

> Digital marketer ​> IT support/Help desk> Graphic designer> Financial analyst> Data analyst> Software developer> Project manager> Sales representative> IT Administrator

> Customer service specialist

The employment-oriented online service ahs created learning path training modules for these 10 jobs. And at the end of each module, job seekers will receive a certificate of completion.

India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11 percent from 23.5 percent in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.

The outbreak has hit economic activity, but fall in unemployment rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now.

US employers also recorded adding a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June — with the unemployment rate falling to 11.1 percent — as the job market improved for a second straight month yet still remained far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.