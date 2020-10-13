Tom Cruise rides made-in-India BMW bike while shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in Italy

The 2020 BMW G 310 GS motorcycle, which Tom Cruise was seen riding while shooting for MI7, is sold for around Rs 2.85 lakh in India
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is currently filming the seventh instalment of action franchise Mission Impossible in Italy. While filming a scene, he was spotted riding a BMW G 310 GS bike, which has been manufactured in India. The G 310 GS bike is manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur for both Indian and international markets.
The 2020 BMW G 310 GS motorcycle, which Tom Cruise was seen riding while shooting for MI7, is used by the Italian Police as a patrolling vehicle. The bike comes in a distinct colour scheme and is equipped with alert lights and side panniers.
The BMW bike is powered by a 313-cc liquid cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. The adventure motorcycle is sold for around Rs 2.85 lakh in India.
Last week, Tom Cruise had left his fans in Norway excited while pulling a dangerous stunt for Mission Impossible. He was spotted by many perched atop a moving train.
