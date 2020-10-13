172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|tom-cruise-rides-made-in-india-bmw-bike-while-shooting-for-mission-impossible-7-in-italy-5957891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tom Cruise rides made-in-India BMW bike while shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in Italy

The 2020 BMW G 310 GS motorcycle, which Tom Cruise was seen riding while shooting for MI7, is sold for around Rs 2.85 lakh in India

Moneycontrol News
Answer: Tom Cruise.
 
 
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is currently filming the seventh instalment of action franchise Mission Impossible in Italy. While filming a scene, he was spotted riding a BMW G 310 GS bike, which has been manufactured in India. The G 310 GS bike is manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur for both Indian and international markets.



The 2020 BMW G 310 GS motorcycle, which Tom Cruise was seen riding while shooting for MI7, is used by the Italian Police as a patrolling vehicle. The bike comes in a distinct colour scheme and is equipped with alert lights and side panniers.

The BMW bike is powered by a 313-cc liquid cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. The adventure motorcycle is sold for around Rs 2.85 lakh in India.

Last week, Tom Cruise had left his fans in Norway excited while pulling a dangerous stunt for Mission Impossible. He was spotted by many perched atop a moving train.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #stocks #TVS Motor Company #world

