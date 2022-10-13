Toll of Russian strikes mounts, adding urgency to Ukraine’s pleas for weapons

Russian missiles pummeled civilian targets in Ukraine again Thursday, leaving seven people buried under the rubble of an apartment block in the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to local officials, as Ukrainian authorities said 17 people had died in strikes a day earlier.

The latest attacks brought the death toll in a barrage of Russian cruise missiles and drone attacks to more than three dozen since Monday, and Moscow’s intensified targeting of civilian areas is adding urgency to Ukraine’s demands for more weapons and prompting swift new promises of military aid from the United States and other Western nations.

As defense officials from NATO countries meet in Brussels to discuss speeding weapons to Ukraine, the White House said this week that it was working to deliver two air-defense systems, and Ukraine said it had received the first of a series of ultramodern air-defense systems from Germany. Still, top Western defense officials have acknowledged that Kyiv needs yet more weapons to counter Russian strikes.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday ordered a barrage of strikes across Ukraine — including areas such as Lviv in the west, and Kyiv, the capital, that had been relatively unscathed for months — in retaliation for an attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. Putin said the explosion was a terrorist attack and blamed Ukraine. Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility, but senior Ukrainian officials have said the blast was the work of Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

The strikes Monday killed at least 19, people, Ukrainian officials said. Some 40 cities, towns and villages had been struck over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said.

Russia’s attacks have aimed at civilian infrastructure, including electrical lines, and have included areas away from the front lines as well as cities that have been struck repeatedly throughout the seven-month war. Eight missiles landed overnight in Mykolaiv, an embattled city near the Black Sea coast, the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, on Thursday. An 11-year-old boy was rescued after spending six hours buried in the crumbled five-story building, Kim said.

The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that the top two floors of the building were “completely destroyed.” In a later post on Telegram, he said that rescuers searching the building had recovered the bodies of a 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has redoubled his pleas for air-defense weapons, saying this week that “helping Ukraine to protect the sky is one of the most important humanitarian tasks for Europe of our time.”

Early Thursday, the Kyiv region was hit with drone attacks, a regional military official said, as air raid sirens went off across a swath of central and western Ukraine. Although there were no injuries, the strike has added to anxiety in an area that had largely been spared attacks since the early days of Russia’s invasion.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in Zelenskyy’s office, said 11 people were killed in missile strikes Wednesday in the Dneprotrovsk region of central Ukraine and one person was wounded. He said in a post on Telegram that two people were killed and 13 others wounded in the hard-hit southern Zaporizhzhia region, while in the Mykolaiv region itself two people were killed Wednesday and six others were injured.

The Zaporizhzhia region has born the brunt of Russia’s recent attacks; the regional police chief said that at least 73 people had been killed there since late September, including 30 who died when three missiles hit a convoy of people leaving the main city on Sept. 30.

Russia has in the past denied that it targets civilian areas and accused Ukraine of shelling civilians in areas of the country that Moscow and its proxy forces control. On Thursday, the pro-Russian mayor of the city of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, said on Telegram that Ukrainian shelling had damaged a hospital in the city. His comments were reported by Russia’s state news agency, Tass.

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Victoria Kim

This story first appeared in New York Times