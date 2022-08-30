English
    Tokyo will coordinate with other Sri Lanka creditors on debt: Japan FM Shunichi Suzuki

    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters last month that Sri Lanka would ask Japan to invite the main creditor nations to talks on restructuring bilateral debts.

    Reuters
    August 30, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday it was important for all creditor nations of Sri Lanka to gather to discuss Colombo's debt issue, adding that Tokyo would coordinate with other creditors on the matter.

    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters last month that Sri Lanka would ask Japan to invite the main creditor nations to talks on restructuring bilateral debts.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his country was not in talks with Sri Lanka to hold such a meeting.

    "We are having various interactions with the Sri Lanka side, but no preparation is going on with Sri Lanka for holding such talks," Hayashi told a regular news conference.
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 10:50 am
