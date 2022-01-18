MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Tokyo stocks close lower with Bank of Japan comments in focus

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.27 percent or 76.27 points at 28,257.25, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.42 percent or 8.33 points at 1,978.38

AFP
January 18, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
People look at an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo (File - Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

People look at an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo (File - Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

Tokyo stocks closed lower on January 18 as investors awaited a press conference by the Bank of Japan's governor after the central bank revised up inflation forecasts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.27 percent or 76.27 points at 28,257.25, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.42 percent or 8.33 points at 1,978.38.

"After the Bank of Japan announced it was keeping its monetary policy unchanged, the focus is on how to interpret the Bank's revision of inflation forecasts," Mutsumi Kanamori, a strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

Also Read | Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

During late morning Tokyo trade, Japan's central bank said it had revised up its inflation forecast and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty.

Close

Related stories

Investors were awaiting bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference after the market close "to confirm the Bank of Japan's mid- to long-term policy" as pressure to fight inflation in other developed economies grows, she added.

The situation in Japan is different, as even the revised inflation estimates still fall well below the bank's long-held two percent target.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Shionogi was down 1.23 percent at 7,388 yen despite a report the drugmaker has entered into the final phase of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine it is developing.

Panasonic was down 0.72 percent at 1,318.5 yen and investment giant SoftBank Group was off 0.40 percent at 5,508 yen.

But Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.37 percent to 66,640 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 0.52 percent at 23,020 yen.

The dollar fetched 114.83 yen in Asian trade, against 114.58 yen late on January 17 in London.
AFP
Tags: #Bank of Japan #Business #Economy #Japan #markets #Nikkei #stocks #world
first published: Jan 18, 2022 01:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.