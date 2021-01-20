MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Tokyo Olympics 'unlikely', says London 2012 official

Japanese and International Olympic Committee officials remain adamant the 2020 Games, already postponed for a year, will go ahead in July and August despite the ongoing health crisis.

AFP
January 20, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

The Tokyo Olympics look "unlikely" to go ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyse large parts of the world, a senior official from the London 2012 Games has said.

Keith Mills, who was deputy chairman of the London 2012 organising committee, said Tokyo officials should be making plans to cancel.

Japanese and International Olympic Committee officials remain adamant the 2020 Games, already postponed for a year, will go ahead in July and August despite the ongoing health crisis.

"Personally, sitting here, looking at the pandemic around the world, in South America, North America, Africa and Europe, it looks unlikely," Mills told the BBC.

"If I were sitting in the shoes of the organisers, I would be making plans for a cancellation and I'm sure they do, but I think they will leave it until absolutely the last minute in case the situation improves dramatically.

Close

"But it is a tough call."

Tokyo and other parts of Japan are currently under a state of emergency to quash a surge in infections, and polls indicate that public support for the Olympics has plunged.

But World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said he still thought the Games would go ahead.

"I don't think it will be cancelled," Coe told Sky News. "It'll be a challenge, we know. It's pretty self-evident. There will be adaptations."

"I think the Games will take place but they will look different," he added.
AFP
TAGS: #Japan #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Jan 20, 2021 11:14 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.