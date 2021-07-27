MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers report seven new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported seven news Games-related COVID-19 cases, including two athletes. The latest daily cases have brought the total number since July 1 to 155.

July 27, 2021
(More updates awaited)
