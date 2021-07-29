MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers report 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes. The latest daily cases have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 193.

July 29, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Tokyo initially said it would spend $7.3 billion, but a 2019 government audit put the actual spending at around $28 billion. (Image: AP)

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes. The latest daily cases have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 193.

(More updates to follow)
first published: Jul 29, 2021 08:05 am

