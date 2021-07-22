Tokyo Olympics 2020: No more than 44 athletes to take part in opening ceremony

Source: Reuters

The COVID-19 pandemic dictates the norms with pretty much everything we do, currently. The same is the case with the Olympics opening ceremony with the bare minimum number of athletes being allowed.

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 23, at the newly constructed Japan National Stadium. The world’s largest sporting event was to be held in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic saw to its postponement. And while it is the year 2021, the organisers have retained the Tokyo Olympics 2020 name.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 8 with more than 11,000 athletes representing 206 countries will participate. There are 33 sporting events across which 339 gold medals can be won.

The opening ceremony, like the closing is an important event in the Olympics schedule. But with the pandemic fears still in the air, only a limited number of athletes will be allowed to participate. In India’s case, according to chef de mission, Prem Kumar Verma, six officials from every country are allowed to participate. Additionally, even though there is no cap on athlete participation, no more than 44 will be participate.

“We have advised the athletes who have events the next day to skip the ceremony and focus on their game,” Verma said adding, “Those who are quarantining will also not be allowed.”

Indian men’s hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh and six-time world champion woman boxer, Mary Kom have been appointed as flag-bearers for the ceremony. Mary Kom isn’t scheduled to fight on the first sporting day, but Manpreet Sing will be playing against New Zealand.

As for viewing and live streaming the Olympics, Sony Sports Network has exclusive broadcast rights for India. The events with English commentary will be aired on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 while the hindi commentary will be broadcast on Sony TEN 3. Live Streaming can be done the SonyLiv platform and JioTV. Keep in mind, however, SonyLiv is subscription-based and an account will have to be created.