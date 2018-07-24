Tokyo looks for options to combat high temperatures during 2020 Olympics

Organisers of the 2020 Olympics slated to be held in Tokyo, Japan, might deploy latest technological innovations to combat heat during the 2020 Olympics slated to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

The East Asian country, is experiencing a heat wave this summer with temperatures recorded as high as 41.1 degrees Celsius on July 24.

In Japan, the average temperature in the month of July is around 30 degrees. Organisers are considering the use of mist-spraying technologies among other things to help combat the heat.

BBC quoted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying, “In recent days Tokyo and Japan has been like living in a sauna every day. For the athletes, I am sure they are training and very healthy in their bodies but for the spectators, who are cheering along the roadside, we cannot necessarily say they are training themselves to be very healthy.”

She added that dealing with the heat would be a major factor for the success of the Games.

Numerous options are being considered including the mist spraying technology along a 100km road stretch, including routes for marathon and walking events, with a product that can reflect heat and ultraviolet rays leading to a drop in temperature.

Marathon events might be scheduled for as early as 7 am. The Governor mentioned that they had developed a nano-particle sized mist spraying technology which would be used during the event. She further stated that if the heat-blocking technology covers the asphalt, there could be a drop in temperature of around 8 degrees.