Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:32 AM IST

Tokyo court grants ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn bail: Report

The court reportedly set the bail at one billion yen (USD 9 million), but prosecutors are likely to appeal the decision and could even file additional allegations against Ghosn to keep him from leaving detention.

PTI
A Tokyo Court on Tuesday granted ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn bail, local media reported, in a shock decision that could see the auto tycoon freed after more than three months of detention.

First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:28 am

