you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tokyo court approves Carlos Ghosn's detention until April 14; lawyer to appeal

The Tokyo District Court said it had approved the request by prosecutors to detain Ghosn until April 14.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
A Tokyo court approved on April 5 a request by prosecutors to detain ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn for 10 days for further questioning, a move the executive lawyer's said he would appeal.

The Tokyo District Court said it had approved the request by prosecutors to detain Ghosn until April 14. The decision was widely expected after prosecutors arrested Ghosn for the fourth time at his Tokyo apartment on April 4.

Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters the defence team would file an appeal on April 5 against the detention. Prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn on suspicion the former Nissan Motor and Renault SA boss had tried to enrich himself to the tune of $5 million at Nissan's expense.

The latest arrest came some 30 days after Ghosn had been released on $9 million bail from a Tokyo detention centre. Legal experts have characterised the latest arrest as very rare for someone already released on bail. The Ghosn scandal has rocked the global auto industry and shone a harsh light on Japan's judicial system.

Under Japanese law, prosecutors can seek an extension of another 10 days of detention before they must either bring formal charges against the suspect or let him go.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #world

