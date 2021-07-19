MARKET NEWS

Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota withdraws Olympics-related TV commercials

”The Olympics is becoming an event that has not gained the public’s understanding,” the report quoted the executive as saying. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is expected to skip attending the opening ceremony, according to the report.

Reuters
July 19, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not air Olympics-related TV commercials, the daily Yomiuri reported a senior company executive as saying on Monday.

The Games will open on Friday amid a rise in coronavirus infections in the host city Tokyo.
