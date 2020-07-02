To stop parties, Airbnb won’t let some guests book homes

Airbnb will ban some younger US guests from booking homes in their area as part of a continuing effort to crack down on unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based home sharing company said US guests under age 25 with fewer than three positive Airbnb reviews won’t be allowed to book entire homes close to where they live. Airbnb wouldn’t reveal how it defines what is “close.”

Those guests will still be allowed to book entire homes elsewhere, and they will be allowed to book hotel rooms or private rooms within homes, the company said.

Guests under 25 with at least three positive Airbnb reviews and no negative reviews won’t be subject to the restrictions.

At the time, Airbnb set up a rapid response team to deal with complaints from neighbors and started screening “high risk” bookings, such as reservations at a large home for one night.