you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Time Warner building in NYC evacuated due to suspicious package

The NYPD said the package to CNN was reported to police at 9:53 a.m. local time on October 24.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Time Warner Building in New York City was evacuated on October 24 after a suspicious package that had been mailed was found in the CNN mail room, New York police and CNN said.

It was not immediately known whether the package found in the CNN mail room was similar to suspicious packages sent to the White House, and the homes of former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

