App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Time for US to have strategic relationship with Pakistan: Senator Lindsay Graham

Senator Lindsay Graham, who attended the White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, said he believed that Khan, along with the Pakistani military leadership, was ready for change and for the Afghan war to end in a smart way.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that peace with honour and dignity in Afghanistan is only possible with the complete buy-in of Pakistan, a top American Senator said it is now time for the US to have a strategic relationship with Pakistan.

Senator Lindsay Graham, who attended the White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, said he believed that Khan, along with the Pakistani military leadership, was ready for change and for the Afghan war to end in a smart way.

"If the Taliban are denied sanctuary in Pakistan, this war will end quickly and on our terms. It is my hope that we can negotiate a free trade agreement between the United States and Pakistan, which would be of mutual economic benefit and an incentive to maintain stability in the region," the Republican senator from South Carolina said.

Close

Trump's meeting with Khan, he said discussed the way forward regarding Afghanistan and the future of the US-Pakistan relationship. "President Trump is keenly aware of the benefits of a better relationship with Pakistan," Graham said.

related news

"Peace with honour and dignity in Afghanistan is only possible with the complete buy-in of Pakistan. It is now time for the United States to have a strategic relationship with Pakistan, which is best achieved by a free trade agreement tied to security performance," he said.

"I have seen change in the Pakistani military where they have aggressively gone after terrorist networks along the Afghan-Pakistan border. I believe that Prime Minister Khan, along with the Pakistani military leadership, is ready for change and ready for the Afghan war to end in a smart way," the top Republican senator added.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 09:26 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.