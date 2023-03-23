TikTok would be tough to ban in the US without a new law, experts say

The Biden administration is under pressure to ban popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, but any such move likely hinges on passage of a new law that bolsters the government's authority to regulate speech, experts said.

World news,TikTok,US President Donald Trump's bid to block TikTok in 2020 with an executive order that granted the Commerce Department similar authorities as the RESTRICT act.

In that instance, the executive order relied on by Trump had a major hurdle: it derived its power from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which carves out the import or export of "informational materials," and "personal communication" through the Berman amendment, which sought to protect speech.

Meanwhile, a move by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a powerful body that scrutinizes foreign investments for national security risks, to force Bytedance to divest its U.S. TikTok business remains mired in negotiations two and a half years later.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan endorsed the RESTRICT Act on March 7 saying it "would strengthen our ability to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors." But the bill will likely provide no immediate solutions for those calling for a ban on the app. While the legislation enjoys bipartisan support, no companion bill has yet been introduced in the House. It's also not yet clear when Congress might take it up -- and some think it might be attached to a year-end defense measure.

Sebi speeds up action against social media stock tips: Sources

Some experts said using the new legal tools to ban TikTok could still invite First Amendment challenges. "Realistically, I don't see this tool coming into play until 2024," said CFIUS lawyer Nicholas Klein with DLA Piper. "And there will most likely be a legal challenge if its used to ban TikTok."

